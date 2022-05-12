Titan Medical reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 7:33 AM ETTitan Medical Inc. (TMDI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Titan Medical press release (NASDAQ:TMDI): Q1 R&D expenses increased to $9.4N compared to $7.6M year ago.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $30.1M.
- "The company remains on track with the De Novo regulatory process for marketing authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Utilizing the Q-Submission Program, the company has engaged in ongoing dialogue with the FDA clarifying requirements in an effort to mitigate against timeline risks. The company plans to file the IDE application with the FDA in the first quarter of 2023 and anticipates receiving a response on the IDE from the FDA in the first half of 2023. Following IDE approval, Titan expects the IDE clinical study to proceed and be completed in time for submission of a De Novo classification request in 2024. Commercial launch of the Enos system is scheduled to begin upon receipt of marketing authorization from the FDA, anticipated in early 2025."