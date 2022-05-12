Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) wove together a strong fiscal third quarter and bullish buybacks ahead on Thursday, though its outlook could offer some caution.

The luxury fashion company reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.51, which was $0.10 above estimates, alongside a narrow $10 million beat on revenue to reach $1.44 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Of note, the company reported the recruitment of 1.4 million new customers and a 13% increase in sales year over year despite slowdowns in Asia.

“We drove increased customer demand at Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, reflecting the vibrancy of each of our brands, the power of our platform and our team’s successful execution of our strategic initiatives,” CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said. “Our performance reinforces the meaningful runway ahead across our portfolio.”

Management indicated that due the strength of the business seen thus far in a challenging year, its shareholder return programs will be bolstered moving forward. The company now expects to return approximately $1.9 billion in the full fiscal year, a $1.5 billion jump from 2021. The bulked-up programs include a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, $350 million more than expected in the previous quarter, alongside a $0.25 quarterly cash dividend payable on June 27.

To be sure, the company’s outlook was tempered notably due to significant expected impacts in China and other internationally-driven shifts. Namely, its fiscal 2022 outlook now reflects a $0.25 to $0.30 headwind from “incremental Covid-related pressure in China” and changes to trade regulations.

The demand issues in China add to supply issues that include production and distribution delays, as well as inflationary pressures, that cut into margin by 170 basis points from the prior year. Gross margins nonetheless remain extremely high for the luxury brand, exiting the quarter at 69.9%.

Shares rose 2.3% in early pre-market hours on Thursday.

