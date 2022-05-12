Zurich Insurance reports Q1 results

May 12, 2022
  • Zurich Insurance press release (OTCQX:ZURVY): Q1 Property & Casualty (P&C) gross written premiums up 8%, with growth of 12% on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in pricing.
  • Life annual premium equivalent up 14% on a like-for-like basis, with new business margin at an attractive level of 25.7%.
  • Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums 29% higher, benefiting from the inclusion of the MetLife transaction and strong business growth.
  • Continued delivery on customer-focused strategy, with approximately 400,000 net new retail customers added in first quarter.
  • Capital position very strong with Swiss Solvency Test ratio estimated at 234% at March 31, 2022.
