Zurich Insurance reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 7:39 AM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), ZFSVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Zurich Insurance press release (OTCQX:ZURVY): Q1 Property & Casualty (P&C) gross written premiums up 8%, with growth of 12% on a like-for-like basis, driven by strong growth in commercial insurance and further improvement in pricing.
- Life annual premium equivalent up 14% on a like-for-like basis, with new business margin at an attractive level of 25.7%.
- Farmers Exchanges gross written premiums 29% higher, benefiting from the inclusion of the MetLife transaction and strong business growth.
- Continued delivery on customer-focused strategy, with approximately 400,000 net new retail customers added in first quarter.
- Capital position very strong with Swiss Solvency Test ratio estimated at 234% at March 31, 2022.