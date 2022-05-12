Archer Aviation GAAP EPS of -$0.25; issues Q2 guidance

May 12, 2022 7:47 AM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR), ACHR.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Archer Aviation press release (NYSE:ACHR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.25.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of $39.1 million, which increased sequentially by $6.7 million from a loss of $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by $23.5 million year-over-year from an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • "We exited the quarter with $704.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, a reduction of $42.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of $680.7 million from the first quarter of 2021."

  • Second Quarter 2022 Financial Estimates: GAAP total operating expenses of $80 million to $86 million; Non-GAAP total operating expenses of $47 million to $53 million.

