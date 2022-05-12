Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has sunk to late 2020 levels, wiping out any gains made last year, as investors shun risk assets in the wake of Terra's (UST-USD) collapse. That rattled the crypto space at a time when persistent inflation points to an increasingly tight monetary policy, i.e., higher interest rates.

In the past 24 hours, bitcoin (BTC-USD), the biggest crypto by market cap, has dropped ~10% to $28.5K. It touched as low as $26.4K earlier Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap data. That's pulling down the stocks of bitcoin-holder MicroStrategy (MSTR), bitcoin miners, and others in the crypto sphere.

Over the weekend, TerraUSD (UST-USD), the third largest stablecoin by market cap, lost its peg to the U.S. dollar, and has been dropping since. Recently, it traded at $0.495. UST is backed by an algorithm rather than actual assets.

And fresh data on Wednesday showed that inflation remains a macroeconomic worry. April's consumer price index ("CPI") rose 8.3% Y/Y, exceeding economists' consensus and barely slowing from 8.5% in March. That means the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain its pace of boosting interest rates to bring down inflation. So far, bitcoin (BTC-USD) hasn't proved to be an inflation hedge, as some have argued it would be.

Add to that Coinbase Global's (COIN) Q1 earnings and outlook for the rest of the year. The cryptocurrency exchange's stock slid after reporting earnings after Tuesday's close, when it said crypto trading and prices weakened in April and that it expects its number of monthly transacting users to decline in Q2 from Q1. A risk disclosure and Goldman downgrade piled onto the pain on Wednesday.

Ether (ETH-USD), the second largest crypto, is down 19% to $1.97K, XRP (XRP-USD) is sinking 24% to $0.3817, Cardano (ADA-USD) -26% to $0.469.

Take a look at the performance of bitcoin (BTC-USD), ether (ETH-USD), Coinbase (COIN), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Marathon Digital (MARA) over the past three years in this graph.

Here's a look at bitcoin miner stocks in Thursday premarket: Marathon Digital (MARA) -5.2%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -3.8%, HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) -2.4%, Greenidge Generation (GREE) -4.4%.

Others related to bitcoin (BTC-USD)/crypto: MicroStrategy (MSTR): -9.6%, Block (SQ) -3.8%, Silvergate Capital (SI) -6.1%, Coinbase (COIN) -7.3%, Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) -4.7%.

On Wednesday, Terra's nearly 100% drop has rest of crypto market on edge, with Bitcoin sliding