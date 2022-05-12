Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded 4.35% higher in early Thursday action as investors and analysts digested the electric vehicle maker's earnings report and production update.

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) even as it warned of a bumpy ride ahead with supply chain disruption seen extending past the second quarter.

Analyst Adam Jonas: "We think the stock is being priced as if the company may need to raise cash soon, trading just above our $20 bear case. Among a range of different outcomes, we estimate the current share price discounts less than 200k units of run-rate volume by 2030 with zero contribution from recurring fleet services revenue."

Jonas and team think that if the electric vehicle maker can keep costs aligned with capacity, the equity can potentially multiple from the current level.

Morgan Stanley has a now lush price target of $85 on RIVN for new buyers of the stock.

Wedbush Securities also kept a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) with an Outperform rating backed. However, the firm cut its price target to $30 from $60 and called the EV rollout story a train wreck so far.

Analyst Dan Ives and team believe in Rivian from a core engineering and design perspective and think the Amazon commercial relationship has upside. However, the conclusion is that for the company to become a major EV stalwart over the next decade, they need to start delivering models to customers and stop the excuses.

During the earnings call, Rivian (RIVN) execs highlighted how the recent slowdown in production was tied directly to semiconductor supply. "We hope to be running a plant on two shifts starting midyear and with that, of course, building line of sight around component allocation," noted CEO RJ Scaringe on the hopes for a second half ramp.

Read the full earnings call transcript.