SpartanNash expects Q1 prelim revenue to be above analysts estimates

May 12, 2022 7:55 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) sees strong results for its Q1 which includes prelim net sales to be between $2.74 and $2.77B compared to $2.66B in prior year quarter.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $2.69B.
  • Net earnings to range between $18.7 and $19.7M, compared to $19.5M in the prior year quarter while adj. EBITDA seen between $75.6 and $77.6M compared to $64.8M in prior year quarter.
  • Prelim comparable store sales is seen rising to 7.2% while operating margin between 0.21% and 0.25%.
  • Prelim military adj. EBITDA margin between 1.5% and 1.6%, in excess of its turnaround target of 1% as the operational and supply chain improvements take hold.
  • In Q1, the company achieved $15M+ in run-rate cost savings while delivering an approximate 7% improvement in throughput rate Y/Y.
  • Earnings are scheduled for June 2 release, before market opens.
  • With steady earnings pace expected across the remaining three quarters in FY22, it provides the following outlook:

