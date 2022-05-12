SpartanNash expects Q1 prelim revenue to be above analysts estimates
May 12, 2022 7:55 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) sees strong results for its Q1 which includes prelim net sales to be between $2.74 and $2.77B compared to $2.66B in prior year quarter.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $2.69B.
- Net earnings to range between $18.7 and $19.7M, compared to $19.5M in the prior year quarter while adj. EBITDA seen between $75.6 and $77.6M compared to $64.8M in prior year quarter.
- Prelim comparable store sales is seen rising to 7.2% while operating margin between 0.21% and 0.25%.
- Prelim military adj. EBITDA margin between 1.5% and 1.6%, in excess of its turnaround target of 1% as the operational and supply chain improvements take hold.
- In Q1, the company achieved $15M+ in run-rate cost savings while delivering an approximate 7% improvement in throughput rate Y/Y.
- Earnings are scheduled for June 2 release, before market opens.
- With steady earnings pace expected across the remaining three quarters in FY22, it provides the following outlook: