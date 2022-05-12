Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY) rose as much as 3% in European trading on Thursday after saying its financial performance so far this year has met expectations, and backed its full-year guidance despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

In its latest trading update, the company said flying hours, which determine revenue generating maintenance visits, were 42% higher through April than in the first four months of 2019, and order intake in the power systems division has been very strong across the entire business.

Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), which posted a profit for 2021 as travel began to recover after the worst of the pandemic, reiterated previous guidance for a broadly unchanged operating profit margin this year combined with revenue growth of less than 10%.

"Passenger demand is recovering on routes where travel restrictions have been lifted, such as in Europe and the Americas, but additional COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in fewer flights in China where the situation is still evolving," the company said.

With maintenance visits likely to lag the number of hours flown due to less utilization and overhaul activity, Deutsche Bank has called Rolls-Royce's full-year revenue outlook "foggy."