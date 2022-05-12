Bristol Myers and BridgeBio Pharma partner for cancer candidate

May 12, 2022

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and the commercial-stage biotech BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have signed an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and commercialize the oncology candidate BBP-398. In reaction, BridgeBio (BBIO) shares have added ~9% in the pre-market Thursday.
  • Per the terms, BridgeBio (BBIO) is expected to continue the ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy and combination therapy trials for the candidate, and Bristol Myers (BMY) will take over the remaining development activities and commercialization.
  • In return, BridgeBio (BBIO) will receive $90M upfront, up to $815M of milestone payments and tiered royalties in the low- to mid-teens.
  • In addition, the company will have an option to receive higher royalties in the U.S. subject to funding a portion of development costs when registrational trials start.

  • BBP-398 belongs to a class of drugs called SHP2 inhibitors. In July 2021, the two companies announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration to evaluate BBP-398 with Bristol Myers’ (BMY) anti PD-1 immunotherapy Opdivo in advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutation.

