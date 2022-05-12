Mogo Finance Technology reports Q1 results

May 12, 2022 7:57 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Mogo Finance Technology press release (NASDAQ:MOGO): Q1 Adj Net loss of C$10.8M
  • Revenue of C$17.3M (+51% Y/Y).
  • Net loss increased to C$18.9 million in Q1 2022, compared with C$2.8 million in Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$5.5 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$1.1 million in Q1 2021

  • Financial Outlook: Total revenues are expected to grow between 20% to 25% year over year to C$69 to C$72 million. This compares to previous guidance of C$75 to C$80 million. The Company now expects improving adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue beginning in Q2 2022 (versus previously communicated guidance of improving adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in the second half of the year).

  • Shares -5% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.