Mogo Finance Technology reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 7:57 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Mogo Finance Technology press release (NASDAQ:MOGO): Q1 Adj Net loss of C$10.8M
- Revenue of C$17.3M (+51% Y/Y).
- Net loss increased to C$18.9 million in Q1 2022, compared with C$2.8 million in Q1 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$5.5 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$1.1 million in Q1 2021
Financial Outlook: Total revenues are expected to grow between 20% to 25% year over year to C$69 to C$72 million. This compares to previous guidance of C$75 to C$80 million. The Company now expects improving adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue beginning in Q2 2022 (versus previously communicated guidance of improving adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue in the second half of the year).
- Shares -5% PM.