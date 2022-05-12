First Majestic Silver Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.05, revenue of $156.8M

May 12, 2022 8:02 AM ETFirst Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • First Majestic Silver press release (NYSE:AG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $156.8M (+56.0% Y/Y).
  • Silver equivalent production totalled 7.2 million ounces, up 59% compared to Q1 2021. Total production consisted of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,891 ounces of gold.
  • Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes totalled $35.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to Q1 2021.
  • Cash costs were $14.94 per AgEq ounce.
  • Sold a record 156,200 ounces of silver bullion, or approximately 6.0% of the quarterly silver production, on First Majestic's bullion store at an average price of $27.86 per ounce for total proceeds of $4.4 million
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $192.8 million.
  • In addition, the Company has a strong working capital position of $194.4 million and total available liquidity of $294.4 million.
  • Shares -2.79% PM.
