NetSol Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $14.8M; updates FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 8:03 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NetSol press release (NASDAQ:NTWK): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $14.8M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.4 million, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.2M in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- "We remain on-track to deliver on our fiscal 2022 guidance. We previously forecasted 10% top-line growth and 20% growth in our recurring revenues. I am pleased to report that for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, our team has delivered top-line growth of 10.5% and increased our annual recurring revenues by nearly 34%," said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri.