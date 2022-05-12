NetSol Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $14.8M; updates FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 8:03 AM ETNetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NetSol press release (NASDAQ:NTWK): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03.
  • Revenue of $14.8M (+7.4% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $0.4 million, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.2M in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • "We remain on-track to deliver on our fiscal 2022 guidance. We previously forecasted 10% top-line growth and 20% growth in our recurring revenues. I am pleased to report that for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, our team has delivered top-line growth of 10.5% and increased our annual recurring revenues by nearly 34%," said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. 
