Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares fell sharply on Thursday as the entertainment giant posted second-quarter results that were largely short of estimates, but several Wall Street firms maintained their positive stance, noting the company's diverse earnings power.

Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich, who rates Disney (DIS) shares buy, lowered her price target to $140 from $191, but noted that it has several near term catalysts, including continued improvement in its theme parks, the continued roll-out of its subscription services in different markets, along with increased content, as well as its upcoming film slate and the "future reinstatement of the dividend."

Concerning Disney+, Reif Ehrlich noted that the addition of 7.9 million subscribers in the quarter was higher than forecast, but also noted management commentary that net adds could slow in the second-half of the year.

"In Parks, domestic theme parks continue to exhibit very strong results driven by healthy attendance and over 40% increases in per caps vs. 2019," the analyst explained in the note.

Walt Disney (DIS) shares were down slightly more than 4% to $100.74 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Reif Ehrlich lowered her earnings per share estimate in 2022 to $3.04, down from $4.26, citing park closures in Asia, increased content spend on subscription services, as well as "headwinds in content licensing and a higher tax rate."

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet, who has a buy rating on Disney (DIS) and a per-share price target of $200, noted that while quarterly revenue was 4% below Wall Street estimates, segment operating income was strong as were Disney+ subscriber adds, which could be a boost to shares that have fallen more than 32% year-to-date.

Disney+ now has 137.7 million subscribers, while ESPN+ has 22.3 million, Hulu ended the quarter with 45.6 million and Hulu Plus Live TV added 4.1 million subscribers, bringing the total to 205 million company-wide.

On Disney's (DIS) earnings call, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said that losses at its direct-to-consumer unit were likely to grow as it increases spending to the tune of $900 million more than the year-ago period.