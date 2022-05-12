Leatt GAAP EPS of $0.68, revenue of $24.23M
- Leatt press release (OTCQB:LEAT): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.68.
- Revenue of $24.23M (+87.8% Y/Y).
- At March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million and a current ratio of 2.9:1.
- Mr. Macdonald added:"We are continuing to build and invest heavily in our sales and distribution facilities in the U.S., an area that offers enormous potential for growth. Our new Reno, Nevada warehouse is now well positioned to house and quickly deliver more stock around the U.S. We are also actively growing our team of in-house sales reps to reach a wider dealer base of both MOTO and MTB dealers."