Draganfly drones to deliver critical medical supplies in Ukraine
May 12, 2022 8:07 AM ETDraganfly Inc. (DPRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) has been selected by NuGen Medical Devices, needle-free drug delivery company, and Coldchain Delivery Systems, for assisting in providing drones and services for the delivery of NuGen M.D.'s InsuJet needle-free injection devices, insulin, and other crucial medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.
- Recently, Draganfly announced that its first Medical Response Drone was received by Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, President of RSU, and members of her staff, including pilots, at a facility in Poland on May 1, 2022.
- The company also received an order for its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine; total initial order size is up to 200 units.