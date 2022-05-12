Draganfly drones to deliver critical medical supplies in Ukraine

May 12, 2022 8:07 AM ETDraganfly Inc. (DPRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) has been selected by NuGen Medical Devices, needle-free drug delivery company, and Coldchain Delivery Systems, for assisting in providing drones and services for the delivery of NuGen M.D.'s InsuJet needle-free injection devices, insulin, and other crucial medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.
  • Recently, Draganfly announced that its first Medical Response Drone was received by Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, President of RSU, and members of her staff, including pilots, at a facility in Poland on May 1, 2022.
  • The company also received an order for its Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones from Coldchain Delivery Systems for immediate deployment with Revived Soldiers Ukraine; total initial order size is up to 200 units.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.