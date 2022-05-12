UpHealth reports Q1 results
May 12, 2022 8:15 AM ETUpHealth, Inc. (UPH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UpHealth press release (NYSE:UPH): Q1 Revenue of $35.97M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.28M.
- For FY2022, the company continues to expect total revenue between $205M and $233M, a 38-56% growth rate vs. consensus of $205.17M; gross margins of 42% to 43% and adjusted EBITDA of $14M to $19M.
- The company expects to become operating cash flow positive during the third quarter, providing sufficient liquidity to execute on current growth plans.
"As we get close to celebrating our first full year as a publicly traded company, UpHealth's business is on a great trajectory. We remain on-track with our 2022 projections, and our ability to reiterate our full-year guidance reflects the strength and diversification of our business," said Dr. Balakrishnan.