Fobi AI proposes to acquire IP related to retail price comparison app Basket

May 12, 2022 8:17 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Fobi AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) said Thursday it proposes to acquire certain intellectual properties and assets owned by Grocery Shopping Labs related to retail price comparison app Basket.
  • The acquisition of Basket IP is expected to provide FOBIF with consumer packaged goods manufacturer promotions, and shopper and retail insights, as well as transactional data and measurement.
  • Synergies between Basket and the Qples by Fobi Grocery Coupon Network are expected to drive high advertising revenue and ARPU with coupons and promotions.
  • Closing of the deal is expected by late May or early Jun.
