Fobi AI proposes to acquire IP related to retail price comparison app Basket
May 12, 2022 8:17 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fobi AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) said Thursday it proposes to acquire certain intellectual properties and assets owned by Grocery Shopping Labs related to retail price comparison app Basket.
- The acquisition of Basket IP is expected to provide FOBIF with consumer packaged goods manufacturer promotions, and shopper and retail insights, as well as transactional data and measurement.
- Synergies between Basket and the Qples by Fobi Grocery Coupon Network are expected to drive high advertising revenue and ARPU with coupons and promotions.
- Closing of the deal is expected by late May or early Jun.