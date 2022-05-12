Rockwell Medical stock slides on 1-for-11 reverse split
May 12, 2022 8:19 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares fell ~16% after the biopharmaceutical company announced a 1-for-11 reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective May 13, 2022.
- As a result, every 11 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one new share of common stock.
- The reverse stock split will not modify any rights or preferences of the shares of the company's common stock.
- No fractional shares will be issued.
- The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements for maintaining listing.
- In other news, the company submitted supplemental data to the U.S. FDA for its pending investigational new drug application in support of a proposed Phase 2 clinical trial of Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC).
- FPC is Rockwell Medical's next-generation parenteral iron technology platform that is claimed to have the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' lives.
- The additional data relates to the physical, chemical and microbiological stability of FPC in support of the suggested method of administration in the Phase 2 protocol.