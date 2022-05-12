Lucira Health files with FDA for emergency use of at-home COVID-19, flu test

May 12, 2022

  • Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) said it submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 & Flu test.
  • The company said the request is for prescription at-home use of the PCR-quality test for COVID-19 or Influenza.
  • Lucira is seeking FDA authorization before the upcoming fall and winter season.
  • The company noted that its standalone COVID-19 test was the first at-home COVID-19 test to receive an EUA from the FDA in November 2020. The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu test uses the same platform and palm-sized device design and independently tests for COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B from a single nasal swab, producing results within 30 minutes.
