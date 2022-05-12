Vaxart names interim CFO, search underway for permanent role
May 12, 2022 8:22 AM ETVaxart, Inc. (VXRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) announced that it is retaining Fuad Ahmad, a partner at FLG, a CFO services and board advisory consulting firm, as its interim CFO and a non-employee consultant.
- The company is conducting its search for a CFO.
- As of May 10, 2022, Andrei Floroiu ceased to serve as the company's Principal Financial Officer and Margaret Echerd ceased to serve as Principal Accounting Officer.
- Mr. Ahmad has served as interim CFO at many companies earlier with most recently at IRIDEX, an ophthalmic medical technology company.
- Shares trading 11.4% down premarket.