Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) is reeling after the restaurant operator's earnings report created alarm with same shop sales forecast to only be flat in 2022.

On Wall Street, Cowen kept an Outperform rating on Dutch Bros. (BROS) and slashed its price target to $35 from $65.

Analyst Andrew Charles and team expect Dutch Bros to reach about 2,188 U.S. stores in 2030, which represents ~55% penetration relative to the concept's target for mroe than 4K stoes.

Using the Chipotle high-growth EV/EBITDA multiple for BROS in 2030 leads to an implied a $19.3B EV or $114 per share. After discounting back to 2022 at a ~16% discount rate, the $35 PT is chunred up.

Stifel is less forgiving on the lowered guidance for same-restaurant sales from Dutch Bros.

"Our concern is that weaker SRS performance increases the risk of raising menu prices to combat margin pressure. And shop-level EBITDA margin compressed roughly 840bps in 1Q and will likely remain under significant pressure the next six months. Consequently, we prefer to move to the sidelines until we gain confidence in the stability of EBITDA growth."

The firm dropped its rating to Hold from Buy and assigned a price target of $30.

Dutch Bros (BROS) peeled off 37% in premarket trading to land at $21.63 vs. the post-IPO high of $81.40.

Read the Dutch Bros earnings call transcript.