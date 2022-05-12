TCR2 Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.76 misses by $0.01
May 12, 2022 8:24 AM ETTCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TCR2 Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:TCRR): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.76 misses by $0.01.
- “We are very pleased with the momentum generated in the last quarter as we initiated the next phases on two clinical programs and expect to present in July an expanded dataset on 30 patients treated with gavo-cel,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR² Therapeutics. “The consistent tumor regression observed with gavo-cel in Phase 1 establishes a baseline efficacy and safety profile upon which we can build in Phase 2. With the initiation of the TC-510 Phase 1 clinical trial, which includes the treatment of pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer and triple negative breast cancer, we have an opportunity to expand the number of indications potentially addressable with our TRuC-T cell therapies. We look forward to a busy second half of execution as we scale these clinical trials as well as build out our preclinical pipeline targeting CD70 with enhancements and allogeneic strategies.”