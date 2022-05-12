Manulife Financial, AmerisourceBergen, Coinbase Global among premarket losers' pack
- Dutch Bros (BROS) -39% on Q1 earnings release.
- Eargo (EAR) -24%.
- Beyond Meat (BYND) -28% on Q1 earnings release.
- Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) -17% on Q1 earnings release.
- Senseonics Holdings (SENS) -12%.
- ironSource (IS) -11% on Q1 earnings release.
- Vaxart (VXRT) -11% on announcing departure of Directors or certain officers.
- Cyngn (CYN) -10% on Q1 earnings release.
- MicroStrategy (MSTR) -11% after Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains, pulling down MicroStrategy, miners stocks.
- Veru (VERU) -14% on Q2 earnings release.
- AmerisourceBergen (ABC) -9% after Walgreens Boots Alliance cut its stake in the firm to ~25.2%.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) -9% after Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains, pulling down MicroStrategy, miners stocks.
- Coupa Software (COUP) -8%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) -8%.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC) -9%.
- Silvergate Capital (SI) -7% after Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains, pulling down MicroStrategy, miners stocks.
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) -7%.
- AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) -7%.
- BRC (BRCC) -7% on Q1 earnings release.
- Austin Gold (AUST) -2%.
- Akanda (AKAN) -7%.
- Manulife Financial (MFC) -6% on Q1 earnings release.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) -6%.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) -7% after Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains, pulling down MicroStrategy, miners stocks.
- Embark Technology (EMBK) -6%.
- Gold Fields (GFI) -6%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) -6%.