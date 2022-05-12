Jobless claims up 1K to 203K

May 12, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

  • Initial Jobless Claims: +1K to 203K vs. 190K consensus and 202K prior (revised from 200K).
  • 4-week moving average was 192,750, an increase of 4,250 from the previous week's revised average of 188,500.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended April 30, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 191,803 in the week ended May 7, a decrease of 6,554 (or 3.3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 8,071 (or 4.1 percent) from the previous week. There were 488,815 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.343M vs. 1.387M prior and 1.380M consensus.
  • Added at 8:50 AM ET: “Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose (albeit slightly) for a second straight week. Historically speaking, this figure (203,000) is still quite low. It’s probably unrealistic to expect it to fall much below 200,000." commented Ted Rossman, Bankrate.
