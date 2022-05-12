MKSI Instruments may not be close to remedy package with China on Atotech deal - report
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is said to not be close to an agreement with China's antitrust regulators on a remedy for its planned purchase of Atotech (NYSE:ATC).
- The companies have been in talks in recent weeks with China's State Administration for Market Regulation, though they haven't yet heard feedback from the regulator, according to a Dealreporter item.
- Early last month the companies agreed to extend the walk date for the transaction to Sept. 30 day to allow additional time for the regulatory approval by SAMR.
- A Dealreporter item in March indicated that MKSI's planned $5 billion acquisition of ATC was likely to get approval from China's antitrust regulator, though the authority needs additional time to negotiate remedies.
- According to a report circulated in March, while SAMR initially planned to clear the deal without conditions, SAMR received concerns from third parties in its final check.
- MKSI Instruments (MKSI) CEO John Lee said late last month on the company's Q1 earnings call that the company continues to work with SAMR to obtain clearance.