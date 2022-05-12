MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Non-GAAP EPS of €2.41, revenue of €5.2B; updates FY22 guidance

May 12, 2022 8:36 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF), MKKGYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien press release (OTCPK:MKGAF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.41.
  • Revenue of €5.2B (+12.3% Y/Y).
  • Organic sales growth (7.8%) supported by positive foreign exchange effects (4.4%) and a negligible acquisition-related sales increase (0.1%).
  • Group EBITDA pre up 7.8% to € 1,629 million.
  • EBITDA pre margin slips to 31.3% (Q1 2021: 32.6%).
  • "We are specifying our expectations for the Merck Group and predict organic sales growth of 6% to 9% in fiscal 2022 (previously strong organic growth). Overall, we forecast net sales in a range of between € 21.6 billion and € 22.8 billion (2021: € 19.7 billion).
  • We expect EBITDA pre of between € 6.6 billion and € 7.1 billion (2021: € 6.1 billion).
  • We expect operating cash flow of € 4.5 billion to € 5.1 billion (2021: € 4.6 billion) (previously strong increase).
  • EPS pre € 9.60 to € 10.50, based on an underlying tax rate of 23%"
