Hut 8 Q1 crypto mining production soared 75% thanks to new MicroBT rigs

May 12, 2022 8:37 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Crypto currency / Blockchain concept with coin on the motherboard

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Canadian-based Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Q1 earnings on Thursday topped Wall Street expectations as its cryptocurrency mining operations proved to be robust during the quarter.

"Our mining operations, thanks in large part to the installation of nearly 9,600 new MicroBT miners, continued to deliver strong results during the first quarter," said CFO Shane Downey. "We realized strong revenue and profitability while advancing our HODL strategy."

Q1 EPS of C$0.31 (US$0.24) breezed past the average analyst estimate of C$0.07 and surged from C$0.15 in Q1 2021. Revenue of C$53.3M fell short of the consensus of C$57.4M but climbed from C$32M in the year-ago period, driven by a larger amount of bitcoins (BTC-USD) mined, partially offset by a decline in the price of BTC. In turn, the average revenue per BTC mined was C$52.3K in Q1, down from C$56.6K in the year-ago period.

The number of digital assets mined was 942 in Q1 vs. 539 in Q1 of last year. Mining profit was C$32.91M in Q1, compared with C$17.5M in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of C$27.11M in the first quarter nearly doubled from C$16.2M in Q1 2021.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining (HUT) are sliding more than 3% in premarket trading, as bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.3%) drops more to $28.1K as of shortly before 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Previously, (May 6) Hut 8's bitcoin mining production fell 10.4% in April.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.