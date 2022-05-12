Ford Motor gives up on plan to build electric vehicles in India for export

May 12, 2022

Another U.S. auto company is having second thoughts about expanding in India. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said it dropped plans to make electric vehicles in the nation for exports, which follows on Tesla being slowed down by red tape in the region.

The Detroit automaker will continue to explore options for its two factories in the country that stopped production last year.

"After careful review, we have decided to no longer pursue EV manufacturing for exports from any of the Indian plants," confirmed a Ford India spokesperson.

Ford (F) said it continues to work closely with unions and other stakeholders to deliver an equitable and balanced plan to mitigate the impacts of restructuring in India. Talks for the sale of the Sanand plant in Gujarat with Tata Motors were noted to be progressing well and Ford is reportedly looking at multiple options for its Chennai factory.

Shares of Ford (F) fell 4.83% premarket on Thursday with a downgrade from Wells Fargo playing in.

