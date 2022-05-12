Bragg Gaming's Wild Streak Gaming extends collaboration with International Game Technology
May 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT), BRAGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wild Streak Gaming, a Bragg Gaming (NASDAQ:BRAG) company, expanded its collaboration with International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) through an agreement to develop four exclusive land-based slot titles for the leading gaming technology supplier.
- Wild Streak has produced multiple strong slot titles for IGT with the next Wild Streak developed title to be released by IGT in Q2 2022.
- Wild Streak Gaming was acquired by Bragg Gaming Group in June 2021; it offers portfolio of casino games that are offered by land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including in North America and Europe.