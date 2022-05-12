Bragg Gaming's Wild Streak Gaming extends collaboration with International Game Technology

May 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT), BRAGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Wild Streak Gaming, a Bragg Gaming (NASDAQ:BRAG) company, expanded its collaboration with International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) through an agreement to develop four exclusive land-based slot titles for the leading gaming technology supplier.
  • Wild Streak has produced multiple strong slot titles for IGT with the next Wild Streak developed title to be released by IGT in Q2 2022.
  • Wild Streak Gaming was acquired by Bragg Gaming Group in June 2021; it offers portfolio of casino games that are offered by land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including in North America and Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.