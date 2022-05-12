Harbor Custom Development GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02, revenue of $28.6M misses by $1.8M; reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 12, 2022 8:40 AM ETHarbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI), HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Harbor Custom Development press release (NASDAQ:HCDI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $28.6M (+105.8% Y/Y) misses by $1.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2022 increased by 1,600.0% to $3.9 million compared to $0.2 million for the first quarter 2021.
- For the first quarter 2022, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 13.6% compared to 1.7% for the first quarter 2021.
Full Year 2022 Outlook Estimate: 2022 revenue expectations remain at approximately $160 million vs. consensus of $160.00M; 2022 Adjusted EBITDA expectation remains at approximately $20 million.