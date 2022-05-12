AITX's subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices receives new orders, signs new dealer

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices updated on its weekly sales activities commencing May 9, 2022.
  • In this week alone,  the company booked two AVA units, one Wally device, four ROSAs, plus signed a new dealer.
  • Other details regarding the new authorized dealer and individual sales orders will be provided later.
  • With the addition of the new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 39, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.
  • AITX plans to file for listing on the OTCQB within 10 days of filing its YE2022 10-K which is expected in May.
