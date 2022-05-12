Swiss biotech MoonLake begins dosing in mid-stage study of sonelokimab for skin disorder

May 12, 2022 8:50 AM ETMoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Switzerland-based MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) said the first patient was dosed at a U.S. site of its global phase 2 trial of investigational Nanobody sonelokimab to treat patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
  • HS is a condition causing small, painful lumps to form under the skin, in areas such as the armpits and groin.
  • MoonLake, which went public recently via a merger with SPAC Helix Acquisition, said the study called MIRA evaluate the efficacy and safety of different doses of sonelokimab, compared with placebo, with adalimumab , sold as Humira by AbbVie, as an active control reference arm, in over 200 patients with HS.
  • The trial's main goal is ≥75% reduction in total abscess (pus) and inflammatory nodule.
  • The study is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
