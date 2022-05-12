NRx Pharma begins phase II trial to test bipolar depression drug candidate

May 12, 2022 8:51 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

  • NRx Pharma (NASDAQ:NRXP) is trading 6.8% higher premarket after the company said on Thursday it had enrolled the first patient in one of the two psychiatry phase 2 studies that it plans to initiate this year, testing its drug NRX-101.
  • The first trial will study patients with bipolar depression and sub-acute suicidality, not requiring hospitalizations.
  • NRXP expects to initiate a Phase IIb/III registrational trial in patients with bipolar depression and acute suicidal ideation and behavior, which requires hospitalization of the patient in the second half of this year.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NRX-101 for this indication, based on positive Phase II data.
  • "Epidemiological data indicates that 50% or more of individuals with bipolar disorder will have either suicidal ideation or a suicide attempt over their lifetime, and between 12-20% succumb to suicide," the company said.
