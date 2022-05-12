Twilio falls despite announcing new deal with Sprinklr to integrate voice, SMS tech
May 12, 2022 8:52 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO), CXMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell early on Thursday even as the customer engagement software company announced a new deal with Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) to integrate Twilio's voice and SMS technology with Sprinklr Modern care for customer care.
- The deal will create a cloud-based platform for "omnichannel customer care," the companies said in a statement, unifying the contact center, customer care and customer experience functions.
- In a statement, Matt Rogers, Vice President of Market Development at Twilio, said the partnership between the two companies allows businesses to "drive stronger customer satisfaction by delivering personalized customer experiences at scale and at every step of the journey.”
- Twilio (TWLO) shares fell nearly 2% to $91 in premarket trading while Sprinklr (CXM) was little changed at $11.03.
- Earlier this month, investment firm Mizuho cut its price target on Twilio (TWLO), citing multiple compression on software-as-a-service stocks.