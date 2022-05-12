Copper plunged below $9,000/ton for the first time since October, and other industrial metals fell on Thursday on rising fears about a slowing global economy and reduced demand for metals.

Meanwhile, the dollar hit a new 20-year high against a basket of major currencies, making dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers with other currencies.

According to Reuters, Benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metal Exchange recently was -3.5% at $9,017/metric ton and down 17% from a record high of $10,845/ton in March.

Also in London, tin was down 8% at $32,900/ton, aluminum slid 1.6% to $2,733/ton, and lead, nickel and zinc also traded lower.

Relevant tickers point to sharp early losses on Wall Street, based on pre-market indications: (NYSE:FCX) -4.2%, (AA) -3.2%, (VALE) -2.9%, (RIO) -2.1%, (BHP) -2.1%, (TECK) -2%, (SCCO) -1.6%.

ETFs: (COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF), (JJU)

COVID-19 lockdowns in China, the war in Ukraine and aggressive interest rate hikes are all hurting the outlook for the economy and metals demand, but the selloff in metals likely is overdone in the short term, Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann said.

China's economy has suffered due to COVID-related lockdowns in dozens of cities; April factory activity in the country declined at the sharpest pace in 26 months.