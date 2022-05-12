WeWork stock gains after 2022 guidance improves

May 12, 2022 8:57 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WE.WSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Real Estate Upstart WeWork Releases Paperwork For Initial Public Offering

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) (WE.WS) shares are rising around 3% in Thursday premarket trading after the flexible workspace provider narrowed its full-year outlook on revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
  • It sees 2022 revenue of $3.40B-3.50B compared with $3.35B-3.50B in the previous view. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $400M-475M vs. a loss of $400M-500M in the previous assumption.
  • Meanwhile, first-quarter loss of $0.57 per share slightly missed the average analyst estimate of -$0.55 but improved from -$14.34 in the year-ago period.
  • Loss from operations was $358M as of March 31, compared with -$1.51B as of March 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of -$212M in Q1 also rose from -$446M in Q1 2021.
  • Free cash flow of -$412M in Q1 vs. -$670M in Q1 of last year.
  • Overall, "WeWork is well-positioned to capture demand, grow occupancy, and achieve revenue goals established at the beginning of 2022," said CEO and Chairman Sandeep Mathrani.
  • Previously, (April 22) WeWork landed a Buy rating from Mizuho.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.