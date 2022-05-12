WeWork stock gains after 2022 guidance improves
May 12, 2022 8:57 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)WE.WSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) (WE.WS) shares are rising around 3% in Thursday premarket trading after the flexible workspace provider narrowed its full-year outlook on revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
- It sees 2022 revenue of $3.40B-3.50B compared with $3.35B-3.50B in the previous view. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $400M-475M vs. a loss of $400M-500M in the previous assumption.
- Meanwhile, first-quarter loss of $0.57 per share slightly missed the average analyst estimate of -$0.55 but improved from -$14.34 in the year-ago period.
- Loss from operations was $358M as of March 31, compared with -$1.51B as of March 31, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA of -$212M in Q1 also rose from -$446M in Q1 2021.
- Free cash flow of -$412M in Q1 vs. -$670M in Q1 of last year.
- Overall, "WeWork is well-positioned to capture demand, grow occupancy, and achieve revenue goals established at the beginning of 2022," said CEO and Chairman Sandeep Mathrani.
- Previously, (April 22) WeWork landed a Buy rating from Mizuho.