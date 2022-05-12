Biomerica gets EU's CE mark for its diagnostic test to detect H. pylori bacteria

May 12, 2022 9:02 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Unrecognizable doctor holding highlighted handrawn Stomach in hands. Medical illustration, template, science mockup.

mi-viri/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) on Thursday said it got the European Commission's CE Mark for its hp+detect diagnostic test that detects the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.
  • BMRA stock -0.2% to $2.78 in premarket trade.
  • The CE marking signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area have been "assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements."
  • BMRA said it will begin to market and sell the hp+detect test in the European Union and other international countries following registration of the product in each country in which it is sold.
  • Helicobacter pylori bacteria infect the stomach's lining, causing ulcers, and in some cases lead to gastric cancer.
  • The company is still waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear the test.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.