Biomerica gets EU's CE mark for its diagnostic test to detect H. pylori bacteria
May 12, 2022 9:02 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) on Thursday said it got the European Commission's CE Mark for its hp+detect diagnostic test that detects the bacteria Helicobacter pylori.
- BMRA stock -0.2% to $2.78 in premarket trade.
- The CE marking signifies that products sold in the European Economic Area have been "assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements."
- BMRA said it will begin to market and sell the hp+detect test in the European Union and other international countries following registration of the product in each country in which it is sold.
- Helicobacter pylori bacteria infect the stomach's lining, causing ulcers, and in some cases lead to gastric cancer.
- The company is still waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to clear the test.