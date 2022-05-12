Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares rose 9% pre-market after the company reported strong first quarter results, topping its own guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Q1 revenue grew 38% Y/Y to $155M, fueled by growth in both paying users (increased to 3M) and ARPPU (increased to $22.76 vs. $19.99 in Q121). The top line performance was above analysts expectations of $208.29M.

"Bumble App drove substantial revenue growth across the U.S. and international markets and delivered a significant sequential increase in paying users by continuing to focus on a woman-first experience built upon trust, kindness and safety," said founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Q1 net earnings were $24M compared to net earnings of $323M last year, which included a one-time $442M tax benefit related to restructuring at IPO. Adjusted EBITDA was $50M, up 8% and representing 24% margin.

Outlook: Bumble (BMBL) expects revenue between $218M and $221M for the current quarter, which includes an unfavorable impact from the Ukraine conflict of $6M, primarily in Badoo App, and a $9M impact from FX movements. Analysts expect revenue of $221.81M for Q2.

Bumble (BMBL) has announced plans to discontinue operations in Russia in March. The move saw removal of all of its apps from Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Russia and Belarus.

For full year 2022, Bumble (BMBL) continues to expect revenue between $934M to $944M, which includes a $20M impact from the Ukraine conflict and a $28M unfavorable impact from FX movements. Analysts expect full year revenue of $938.27M.