Alaska and Gulf oil lease sales canceled, Venezuela anticipates Chevron's return
May 12, 2022 9:09 AM ETUSO, COP, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor30 Comments
- In late April, the Interior Department said they planned to block oil and gas lease sales of Federal lands in Alaska, including 11m acres of Alaska's North Slope set aside for energy development decades ago (COP) (USO).
- Thursday, the Administration made a final decision not to move forward with lease sales on 1m acres surrounding the Cook Inlet.
- The lands in question are entirely separate from Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge "ANWR."
- It was also announce Thursday that two blocks in the Gulf of Mexico would not be leased for drilling on account of contradictory court rulings.
- In related news, the President of the Hydrocarbons subcommittee of the National Assembly of Venezuela, William Rodriguez, said, "everything indicates that Biden will grant Chevron (CVX) a license to operate in Venezuela."