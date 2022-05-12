Silicon-battery maker Amprius said in deal to go public through SPAC Kensington

Amprius Technologies, a make of silicon-anode batteries, agreed to a deal go to public through SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:KCAC.U) that will value the combined company at an enterprise value of $939 million.

The deal includes about $430 million in gross proceeds raised through the business combination, including $230 million of cash in trust and up to $200 million in additional equity financing, according to a statement.

Amprius said that its batteries are positioned to address the aviation, defense and defense markets and the company is currently delivering commercial batteries to customers including Airbus and the U.S. Army.

After the deal is completed, which is expected in the second half of this year, Amprius will trade on the NYSE under the ticker "AMPX."

The news was first reported by the WSJ.

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is serving as legal advisor and Marcum is serving as auditor to Kensington. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as financial advisor, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is serving as legal advisor, and SingerLewak is serving as auditor to Amprius.

Another sister SPAC of Kensington agreed to take EV charging solutions company Wallbox public last year.