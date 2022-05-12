SoftBank to keep majority stake in Arm after IPO, Son confirms
May 12, 2022 9:14 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)NVDABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Chairman Masayoshi Son confirmed on Thursday that the Japanese conglomerate would keep a majority stake in semiconductor designer Arm after it undergoes an initial public offering, CNBC reported.
- Son added that he would like to list Arm in short order, but also said that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) could wait if stock markets stay volatile, as they have been in recent months.
- Son and SoftBank previously said the plan was take Arm public by the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2023 after the deal to sell Arm to Nvidia (NVDA) for $40 billion fell through.
- Japan-based SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) had previously said Arm would be listed in New York on the Nasdaq, but some in the U.K., Arm' home country, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have lobbied for it to be listed in London.
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) shares sank nearly 5% in premarket trading after the company posted a record loss at its Vision Investment Fund due to the recent stock market decline.