Zoom agrees to acquire AI customer service platform Solvvy

May 12, 2022 9:17 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Zoom headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has agreed to acquire Solvvy as part of its plan to drive contact center expansion.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Solvvy is a California-based startup that delivers customer self-service experience powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. With Solvvy, Zoom Contact Center customers will benefit from an automated, integrated contact center that helps answer end-customers' questions and solve issues faster.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
  • Following the close of the transaction, Zoom will incorporate and expand Solvvy's capabilities across its Zoom Contact Center platform.
  • ZM shares down 4.5% pre-market
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.