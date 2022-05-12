Zoom agrees to acquire AI customer service platform Solvvy
May 12, 2022 9:17 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has agreed to acquire Solvvy as part of its plan to drive contact center expansion.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Solvvy is a California-based startup that delivers customer self-service experience powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. With Solvvy, Zoom Contact Center customers will benefit from an automated, integrated contact center that helps answer end-customers' questions and solve issues faster.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Following the close of the transaction, Zoom will incorporate and expand Solvvy's capabilities across its Zoom Contact Center platform.
- ZM shares down 4.5% pre-market