CorMedix hires new CEO, makes other executive changes; new operational focus

May 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Shot of an empty boardroom at work

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) hired Joe Todisco as its new CEO, effective May 10.
  • The infectious and inflammatory diseases developer also said that Chief Commercial Officer Tom Nusbickel has left.
  • Donna Ucci joined the Company as SVP and head of global quality.
  • Liz Hurlburt, EVP of clinical operations, was promoted to EVP of clinical & medical affairs.
  • CorMedix will wind down European operations and end the sales of Neutrolin, a solution to prevent catheter-related blood stream infections, there.
  • The company will focus on NDA approval and commercialization of Neutrolin in the U.S., where it is known as DefenCath.
  • CorMedix reports Q1 2022 results after market close Thursday.
