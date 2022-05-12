CorMedix hires new CEO, makes other executive changes; new operational focus
May 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) hired Joe Todisco as its new CEO, effective May 10.
- The infectious and inflammatory diseases developer also said that Chief Commercial Officer Tom Nusbickel has left.
- Donna Ucci joined the Company as SVP and head of global quality.
- Liz Hurlburt, EVP of clinical operations, was promoted to EVP of clinical & medical affairs.
- CorMedix will wind down European operations and end the sales of Neutrolin, a solution to prevent catheter-related blood stream infections, there.
- The company will focus on NDA approval and commercialization of Neutrolin in the U.S., where it is known as DefenCath.
- CorMedix reports Q1 2022 results after market close Thursday.