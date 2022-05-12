Skye Bioscience to acquire Canadian cannabis company Emerald in stock deal, plans CSE listing
May 12, 2022 9:25 AM ETEmerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (EMHTF), SKYEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- San Diego-based Skye Bioscience (OTCQB:SKYE) is acquiring Canada-based medical cannabis company Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) in a share-for-share-transaction and intends to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
- Under the Plan of Arrangement, Skye will issue Emerald shareholders 1.95 Skye common shares in exchange for 1 Emerald share. It is expected that Skye would issue ~416M Skye shares to Emerald.
- The combined company would continue to operate under the name Skye Bioscience. Current Skye stockholders would own 54% stake in Skye, while former shareholders of Emerald would own the remaining 46% stake.
- Through the transaction Skye expects to fund a phase 2 study of synthetic cannabinoid-derivative SBI-100 in glaucoma which is planned to start in Q4, following a phase 1 trial starting in Q2.
- The boards of both companies approved the Arrangement and recommend their shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3, subject to approval of shareholders of both companies, approvals from court and regulators, including acceptance by the CSE of Skye's listing .