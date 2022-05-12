Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) Q1 loss narrowed from the its predecessor's Q4 and transacting accounts fell from the prior period due to seasonality.

Meanwhile, the digital asset platform's shares are down 9.3% in Thursday premarket trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and crypto, in general, continues to tumble.

Q1 EPS of -$0.14 vs. -$0.60 in the prior period (Oct. 15-Dec. 31, 2021). Recall that Bakkt (BKKT) became a publicly traded company on Oct. 18, 2021 after it combined with Victory Park's SPAC VPC Acquisition Holdings.

Adjusted EBITDA of -$28.9M vs. $0.3M in Q4 2021 and -$20.5M for Oct.15-Dec. 31, 2021.

Combined net revenue of $12.5M vs. $13.7M in the prior quarter and $8.1M in predecessor's Q1 2021.

In crypto services, Bakkt (BKKT) has signed up four banks, giving their retail clients access to buy, sell, and hold crypto.

Operating expenses of $61M vs. $86.0M in Q4.

Q1 transacting accounts were 678K vs. 867K in Q4 and 538K in Q1 2021.

The company gave no further guidance on cash use. In February, the company said it expects to use $150M-$170M of cash during 2022.

