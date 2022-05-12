Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares surged on Thursday after a better-than-expected earnings results for its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Barbara, California-based audio product manufacturer reported much stronger than expected profits alongside a 20.1% jump in revenue that rose above estimates as well. Based upon the strong results for the second quarter, the company retained its full-year revenue outlook in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.

“Our consumer demand remains strong and we announced three exciting new products today,”

CEO Patrick Spence said, alluding to new voice control and soundbar products. “While the world remains unpredictable, we remain confident that we can deliver another record-setting year in fiscal 2022.”

Shortly after the solid results were reported shares soared over 15%, before moderating gains into Thursday’s pre-market session.

The moderating gains could be due to gross margin impacts that were a notable sore spot in the earnings print. For the second quarter, gross margin decreased 500 basis points, promoting a lower forecast from management for the full-year as well. Additionally, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA growth expectations to 4% to 11% from a 4% to 17% in prior pronouncements.

“We expect Q3 revenue, in particular, will be relatively more challenged by the supply constraints we are seeing,” CFO Brittany Bagley explained in Wednesday evening’s earnings call. “We did end Q2 with a backlog and currently expect that we'll continue for the rest of the year for some products such as AMP where it has been particularly difficult to match supply and demand.”

