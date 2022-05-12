Nano cap stock Allena surges on heavy volume
May 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETAllena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), a development-stage biotech with a focus on metabolic and kidney disorders, have more than doubled in value in the pre-market Thursday on above-average volume.
- More than 52.5 million Allena (ALNA) shares have changed hands so far, compared to the 65-day average of ~2.6 million.
- The company’s product candidate, ALLN-346, has undergone a Phase 1 program involving healthy volunteers. The orally delivered urate degrading enzyme is targeted at patients with hyperuricemia and gout in advanced chronic kidney disease.
- ALLN-346, with FDA’s Fast Track designation, is currently undergoing two mid-stage trials for patients with hyperuricemia (Study 201) and gout and CKD (Study 202). Topline data from the studies are expected in 2Q 2022.
- Underperforming the broader biotech space, Allena (ALNA) has lost over 90% of its value over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.