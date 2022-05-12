SuperCom secures GPS monitoring contract from Idaho County Juvenile Dept
May 12, 2022 9:31 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) said Thursday it signed a new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho.
- The contracting agency - the County Juvenile Dept. - will use SPCB's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
- SPCB will provide its proprietary software and hardware, while the agency will handle equipment installation and monitoring.
- The contract is structured as a per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month.
- "This is our second win in Idaho within only a few months of entering the state," said SPCB CEO Ordan Trabelsi.