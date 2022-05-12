SuperCom secures GPS monitoring contract from Idaho County Juvenile Dept

May 12, 2022 9:31 AM ETSuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) said Thursday it signed a new GPS monitoring contract in Idaho.
  • The contracting agency - the County Juvenile Dept. - will use SPCB's PureTrack GPS smartphone products to monitor their caseload for location compliance.
  • SPCB will provide its proprietary software and hardware, while the agency will handle equipment installation and monitoring.
  • The contract is structured as a per unit per day lease model, with billing at the end of each month.
  • "This is our second win in Idaho within only a few months of entering the state," said SPCB CEO Ordan Trabelsi.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.