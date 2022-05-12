Evercore ISI warned on Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW +0.3%) ahead of the home improvement retailer's earnings report set for May 18.

The firm initiated a tactical underperform on Lowe's (LOW) with Q1 results expected to disappoint. Lowe's (LOW) is also said to be over-indexed to do-it-yourself projects and seen getting off to a late start to the spring selling season.

"We have reduced our Q1 comp estimate to -4% (from -2% before) for Lowe’s and kept our Home Depot Q1 comp forecast unchanged at -3%. DIY continues to lag behind pro and combined with a later spring this year, we have HD outcomping LOW this quarter."

Looking further down the road past the earnings report, Evercore keeps an Outperform rating on LOW due to the firm's ongoing operational improvements, incremental profitability enhancements, and secular home improvement tailwinds.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Lowe's (LOW) flipped to Hold from Strong Buy on February 23.