Applovin jumps after releasing first earnings report post Twitter's MoPub acquisition
May 12, 2022 9:40 AM ETAppLovin Corporation (APP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Applovin (NASDAQ:APP) is up 18% early Thursday despite the software company cutting back on its full-year guidance range alongside first quarter's earnings miss.
- Q1 Revenue of $625.42M (+3.6% Y/Y) misses by $191.6M.
- The total amount of nonrecurring publisher bonuses recorded as contra-revenue was $210 million and that figure combined with revenue was $835 million, following the completion of MoPub (meditation platform) acquisition from Twitter in January.
- By Segment: Software Platform, $119 (+35.23% Y/Y); and Apps Revenue, $507 (-1.56% Y/Y).
- Software Platform Enterprise Clients grew +4% quarter-over-quarter to 481 during Q1 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $276 million increased +111%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 44% or 33% excluding nonrecurring publisher bonuses.
- Net Dollar-Based Revenue Retention was +137% Y/Y or +258% excluding non-recurring publisher bonuses.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.18.
- Q2 2022 Insights: "We currently estimate our Software Platform business operates at a normalized Adjusted EBITDA margin of 65-70% and our Apps business at an estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5-10%."
- "We expect to grow our high-margin Software Platform revenue faster than Apps, and as such, we believe we can grow our Adjusted EBITDA and expand margins over the long-term," the company statement.
- Updated Guidance Range: Total Revenue is expected to range between $3.14-$3.44B vs. prior guidance of $3.55-$3.85B, and compares to consensus of $3.63B. Software Platform revenue to be between $1.14-$1.29B vs. prior $1.35-$1.5B, reflecting adjustment for $210 million non-recurring publisher bonuses recorded as contra-revenue.
- Apps revenue projected between $2-$2.15B vs. prior guidance of $2.2-$2.35B. The company said: "Lowering Apps revenue given focus on potential margin contribution from the Apps, which may lead to more moderate user acquisition spending and in turn lower growth and higher margins."
- Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2B at the midpoint with Adjusted EBITDA margin of mid-30%. vs. prior outlook of high-20%.
